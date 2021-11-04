Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,015. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.84 and a beta of 0.78. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,427,596.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,934,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $316,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,444.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 233,307 shares of company stock worth $6,602,752. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 212.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.