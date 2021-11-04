Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GRFS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.49. 614,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. Grifols has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
