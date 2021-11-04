Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GRFS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.49. 614,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. Grifols has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter worth about $2,529,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 18,983.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 129,846 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,928 shares during the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

