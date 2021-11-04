GrowGeneration (GRWG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. GrowGeneration has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. On average, analysts expect GrowGeneration to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 2.70.

GRWG has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

