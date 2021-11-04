Guardian Capital LP Grows Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,793,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 518,844 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises 2.8% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 1.03% of Open Text worth $142,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Open Text stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.43. 28,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. Research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

