Guardian Capital LP Has $254.26 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,624,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 318,248 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 5.0% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $254,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 175.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

TD traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $73.21. 37,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,320. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87. The firm has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $44.78 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.79.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

