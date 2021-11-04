Guardian Capital LP Has $372.28 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,628,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 264,020 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up 7.3% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.56% of Bank of Montreal worth $372,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.55.

BMO traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.50. 14,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.65. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $112.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.