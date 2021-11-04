Guardian Capital LP Lowers Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,352 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.42% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $45,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after buying an additional 867,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,136,000 after buying an additional 249,471 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,156,000 after buying an additional 1,929,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,361,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,290,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,168,000 after buying an additional 130,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,877. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CSFB set a $45.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.