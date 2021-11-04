Guardian Capital LP Purchases 1,046 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 99,236.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,085,000 after buying an additional 73,435 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 97.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 461,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $182,457,000 after purchasing an additional 227,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $13.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $515.58. 65,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,488. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $502.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $462.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

