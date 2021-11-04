Guardian Capital LP Sells 308,876 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,454,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,876 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.31% of Shaw Communications worth $42,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Shaw Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40,433 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.53. 5,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

