Guardian Capital LP Sells 79,786 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,786 shares during the period. CGI accounts for about 2.7% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.61% of CGI worth $137,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,860,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 53,185 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CGI by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,332,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after buying an additional 97,984 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CGI by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after buying an additional 66,830 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,452,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CGI by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,668,000 after buying an additional 82,866 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $90.38. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.03 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average of $89.63.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

