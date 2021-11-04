Gulden (NLG) Price Hits $0.0165 on Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $89,246.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.24 or 0.00330335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 554,901,089 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

