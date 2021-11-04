Handshake (HNS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.72 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 22% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $208.03 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000771 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 69.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,877.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.37 or 0.07300488 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.50 or 0.00325648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $597.70 or 0.00965934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00086858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.34 or 0.00422355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00275170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00143241 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 436,310,856 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

