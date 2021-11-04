HAPI (HAPI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.61 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. HAPI has a market cap of $38.19 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HAPI has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for $82.76 or 0.00133754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.07 or 0.00237674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00096084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 481,929 coins and its circulating supply is 461,382 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

