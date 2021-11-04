Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,581.50 ($20.66). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,581.50 ($20.66), with a volume of 871,248 shares trading hands.

HL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,466.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 38.60 ($0.50) dividend. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.40%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.