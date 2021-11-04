Hathor Price Tops $0.81 (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. Hathor has a market cap of $145.98 million and $4.64 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hathor has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00087282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00074724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00101618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.91 or 0.07314624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,430.41 or 1.00323558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022502 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.