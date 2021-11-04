Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Holdings Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 891.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,480 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,598.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 294,100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HR. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

