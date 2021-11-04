Herc (NYSE:HRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $194.02

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $194.02 and last traded at $193.39, with a volume of 1390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.42.

HRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $16,062,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,601,000 after buying an additional 67,237 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Herc by 120.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,530,000 after buying an additional 695,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

