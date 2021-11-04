Hercules Capital (HTGC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/1/2021 – Hercules Capital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Hercules Capital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $18.75 price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Hercules Capital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Hercules Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Compass Point. They now have a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 550,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Get Hercules Capital Inc alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 127,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 69,002 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 571,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 46,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 511,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.