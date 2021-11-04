Hercules Capital (HTGC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/1/2021 – Hercules Capital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Hercules Capital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $18.75 price target on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Hercules Capital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Hercules Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Compass Point. They now have a $18.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of HTGC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 550,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $18.20.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 127,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 69,002 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 571,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 46,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 511,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.