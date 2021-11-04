Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,449 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Heron Therapeutics worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $61,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $101,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of HRTX opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

