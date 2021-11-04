Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $37.39 million and $1.21 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00087656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00074854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00101716 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,508.75 or 0.07328302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,426.04 or 0.99838917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022496 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

