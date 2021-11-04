Hoge Finance Market Cap Hits $228.51 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $228.51 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00049972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00240345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00096517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 403,303,017,981 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

