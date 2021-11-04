HollyGold Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HollyGold has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $173,513.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HollyGold has traded up 38.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00085493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00101390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,507.85 or 0.07285323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,733.85 or 0.99770638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022452 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HollyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

