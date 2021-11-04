home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Up 0.6%

home24 SE (ETR:H24) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €11.77 ($13.85) and last traded at €11.55 ($13.59). Approximately 173,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.48 ($13.51).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on H24 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on home24 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on home24 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.50 million and a PE ratio of -17.53.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

