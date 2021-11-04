Hord Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and $2.01 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00084682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00074718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00100660 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.60 or 0.07244846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,798.07 or 0.99259036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022512 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.