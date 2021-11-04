Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.270-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.980-$1.010 EPS.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.25. 142,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.20.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

