Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.98 billion-$5.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.27-0.30 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.25. 142,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,752. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

