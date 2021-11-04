Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.58.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $82.80 on Thursday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hub Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of Hub Group worth $26,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

