HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $810.00 Price Target at Cowen

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $800.00 to $810.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.64.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $34.29 on Thursday, hitting $811.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a one year low of $312.39 and a one year high of $839.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $723.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 500.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

