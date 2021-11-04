HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $845.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $830.00 to $845.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.64.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $34.29 on Thursday, hitting $811.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,338. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -432.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $312.39 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $723.98 and its 200-day moving average is $619.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total value of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,338,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 455.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 571,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $169,596,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 380.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after acquiring an additional 265,017 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

