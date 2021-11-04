Humaniq (HMQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 37.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $2.29 million and $67,713.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.00 or 0.00240922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00096643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

HMQ is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.