Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Announces Earnings Results

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.81. 1,235,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,611. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 201,961 shares of company stock worth $14,752,816 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyatt Hotels stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Hyatt Hotels worth $45,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

