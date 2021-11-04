iA Financial Co. Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iA Financial in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.83.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$76.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.30. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$50.98 and a twelve month high of C$76.52.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total transaction of C$281,652.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$198,494.81.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

