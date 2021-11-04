IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,244 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.29% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $37,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after buying an additional 741,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after buying an additional 501,261 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at about $107,047,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,278,000 after buying an additional 357,108 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Benchmark increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

IAC opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.81. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $85.77 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

