Illuvium Price Hits $1,269.97 (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $816.02 million and $124.92 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,269.97 or 0.02039798 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00084682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00074718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00100660 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.60 or 0.07244846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,798.07 or 0.99259036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022512 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,551 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

