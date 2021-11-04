Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Trading 40.2% Higher This Week

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 40.2% higher against the dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market cap of $86.87 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00003101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00084682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00074718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00100660 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.60 or 0.07244846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,798.07 or 0.99259036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022512 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

