Innova Market Capitalization Hits $249,249.48 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 57.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Innova has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Innova has a total market capitalization of $249,249.48 and approximately $6.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 67% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

