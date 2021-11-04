Innovation Blockchain Payment Hits Market Capitalization of $3.97 Million (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $176,645.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00050506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00238830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00096724 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innovation Blockchain Payment should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the exchanges listed above.

