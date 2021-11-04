Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $260.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.20. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.39 and a 1 year high of $269.19.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. Research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

