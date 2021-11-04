Insider Buying: Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Director James R. Largent bought 10,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ALIM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,160. The company has a market cap of $31.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth $100,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth $114,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 57.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

