Insider Selling: Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CAO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ALLE traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.08. 455,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,880. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $102.47 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.34.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 134.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 118.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 90.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.