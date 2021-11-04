Insider Selling: AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO Sells 22,480 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AME traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,245. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.44 and a 1-year high of $141.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

