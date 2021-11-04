Insider Selling: AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider Sells 27,750 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.44 and a 1-year high of $141.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.60.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.