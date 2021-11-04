Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 11,461 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $627,145.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $651,099.41.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Rice sold 3,215 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $128,503.55.

On Thursday, October 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $464,743.55.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $465,660.43.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Rice sold 907 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $39,109.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $602,733.99.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $601,702.50.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Rice sold 848 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $48,556.48.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.55. 505,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,202. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.27 and a beta of 1.56. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

