Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP Sells 9,462 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total value of $1,396,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Jed Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of CONMED stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $571,340.00.

On Friday, August 27th, John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of CONMED stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $154.57. The company had a trading volume of 306,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,154. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $155.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in CONMED during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in CONMED during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CONMED during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 275.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

