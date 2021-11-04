Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $262,197.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $264,186.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $225.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Barclays raised their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

