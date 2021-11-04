Insider Selling: Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) CAO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HTH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,670. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.11. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,276,000 after buying an additional 120,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after purchasing an additional 737,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after purchasing an additional 411,667 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

