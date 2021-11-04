Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $1,512,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,482,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,439,600.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $1,431,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,800.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.58. 20,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,895. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

