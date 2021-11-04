Insider Selling: Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.09. 305,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth $304,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $2,699,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

