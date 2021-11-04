Insider Selling: SM Energy (NYSE:SM) CAO Sells 12,543 Shares of Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SM Energy stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 5.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

SM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

