Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $160,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aziz Mottiwala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,434.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,049. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TARS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

